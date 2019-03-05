Luke Perry’s Daughter Reacts To His Death: ‘I’m Not Really Sure What To Say’

Luke Perry’s teenage daughter, Sophie Perry, spoke out on Instagram about her father’s death, and her message is both beautiful and heartbreaking. Read her tribute to her late dad, here.

Sophie Perry, 18, bravely opened up about the death of her beloved father, Luke Perry, one day after his passing. Sophie had been in Malawi since the end of January to work on community development projects, and had planned to be there for six months, according to her Instagram page. But after finding out about her father’s massive stroke and subsequent induced coma, she flew home immediately to be by his side. She wrote about her unimaginable loss in a sweet Instagram post:

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” Sophie wrote. “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Sophie was surrounded by family at the time her father passed — mother Minnie Sharp, brother Jack Perry (aka wrestler Jungle Boy Nate Coy), and her future stepmother, Luke’s fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer. More family members and close friends were present, according to a statement from the star’s rep. Luke’s Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale co-stars opened up about his shocking death, as well, and their tributes are heartbreaking.

Shannen Doherty, who played his 90210 love interest Brenda Walsh, released a statement to PEOPLE about Luke: “I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind.” Our thoughts are with Sophie, her family, and Luke’s other loved ones during this difficult time.