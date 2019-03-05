Snooki Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On The Red Carpet For The First Time

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s baby bump made a lavish debut during a red carpet appearance in Brooklyn, NY on March 4! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, showed off her growing bump in style in a white tank and navy blazer!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, knows how to work a red carpet, especially when her best accessory is her baby bump! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who is expecting her third child, showed off her growing baby bump for the first time at The Cut’s “How I Get It Done” event at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, NY on March 4. She wore a plain, white tank with a navy blue blazer, black leggings and leopard-print mid-calf boots. The future mom-of-three sported a black cat eye and deep, pink lips. She wore her brunette hair down with loose waves.

Snooki wasn’t the only mom who attended and participated in the female-driven event. Other speakers included Aidy Bryant, Hope Solo, Padma Lakshmi, and more. The reality star, whose expanded her businesses to the motherhood and lifestyle space, spoke about her “new endeavors, (upcoming podcast) and being a mompreneur,” The Cut‘s Instagram wrote alongside a portrait of Snooki.

While Snooki certainly has not hid her baby bump from the public, this is the first time she’s put her belly on display for photogs. The author and husband, Jionni LaValle, 31, are expecting a baby boy in June. The two are already parents to 6-year-old son Lorenzo, and daughter, Giovanna, 4.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi debuts her baby bump on the red carpet at The Cut’s ‘How I Get It Done’ event at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, March 4. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Snooki’s eldest son, Lorenzo played a big part in her gender reveal, which she posted to YouTube on December 13. Snooki and Jionni watched as Lorenzo prepared to hit a baseball with (non-toxic) colored powder inside to reveal the sex of their baby at their gender reveal party. The couple’s closest friends and family were all present at the party, which was held at their home in New Jersey.

As they party goers gathered in the family’s yard, Lorenzo took his final swing, and the baseball burst into a cloud of blue. “It’s a boy”, everyone screamed in the video, while Snooki jumped up and down with Giovanna in her arms.