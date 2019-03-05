Sammi Giancola’s Engagement Ring Is A Flawless 4 Carat Princess Cut Diamond — Jeweler Explains

Sammi Giancola’s engagement ring from Christian Biscardi is a work of art. We’ve got the pic and details from the jeweler about the hand-made, custom four carat diamond bauble.

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi ‘”Sweetheart” Giancola has finally found her happy ending, getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Christian Biscardi, on March 4. He popped the question with a gorgeous four carat diamond ring fit for a princess and she’s finally showing it off for the world. “Everyone has been asking, so here it is! Custom work done by @cozzijewelers! #Fiance,” the 31-year-old wrote next to a March 5 Instagram photo of the gorgeous diamond. The ring’s designer Paul Cozzi of Cozzi Jewelers EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com all of the details about what went down to craft the incredible piece of jewelry.

“Christian got in touch with me on Instagram around two to three months ago. We talked and then he came in for a meeting, we went over some ideas and what exactly he wanted. It is a Princess-cut diamond, stunning, very fine quality. The ring is a hand-made custom, with platinum mounting,” Paul tells us. Then it was on to picking out the diamond centerpiece for the ring. “So me and my dad, we looked at about 15 stones for Christian. Then we had him come in and picked the five best of the 15 we thought we had and all agreed on the one we wanted,” he continues.

“Christian got back in touch with me and discussed what he wanted as far as setting style. Her platinum setting ring is a double cushion halo style setting with all round brilliant cut diamonds and they are G color, and VS clarity. In total, that ring is just a little over 4 carats. It takes about a month to make a ring, we do it all ourselves on the premises,” Paul explains. “Christian is such a nice guy, and he was very adamant about making sure things were perfect for her, so he wanted to make sure it all turned out great. We made a 3D model of the ring first to make sure everything was perfect and went from there. He wanted it to be really special.” Awww!! Sammi got herself a real sweetheart with Christian!

Paul even has the inside scoop about how Christian was planning to propose. “I recently got engaged myself so I kind of coached him a little bit. I said, ‘Once you get off that knee, you’ll feel total relief.’ Christian was trying to be secretive with everything and make sure she didn’t — you know, that’s a big surprise, a big moment. He was a little stressed out making sure all the details worked out. I believe around Christmas, Christian told Sammi they were going on a trip and that’s when he started all the process and planning,” Paul reveals.

“They’re vacationing in Florida, they got there yesterday so he did it last night. I told him, and he knew it, to do it in the beginning so you can relax the rest of the trip,” Paul tells us. “Christian said Sammi loved the ring, she was thrilled. He was thrilled too when he first saw it, and he said she was thrilled. She loved the whole ring and everything.”