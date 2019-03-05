It’s official, Cardi B is a pop culture treasure. Even country superstar has her own perfect imitation of Cardi’s famous way of saying ‘Okurrrr’ and we’ve got the amazing video.

Cardi B is such a phenomenon that even country queen Reba McEntire is aware of the “Money” singer’s catch phrases. Out off all of the 26-year-old’s quirky sayings, it’s how she says “okay” as “Okurrrr” with a rolled “r” that has caught on everywhere. The 63-year-old singing legend did a dead on impression of Cardi in a Twitter video on March 5. She’s seen in her dressing room looking down at her phone when someone tells her “Reebs, we’re ready for you,” and she looks up and tosses out “Okurrrr” in such a perfect way that if you didn’t watch it come out of Reba’s mouth you’d think it would be Cardi saying it. The impression is that dead on.

Native Oklahoman Reba even had fun with it in the caption, and gave a direct shout out to Cardi. She wrote “There’s no U In Oklahoma, and that’s OKrrrrr with me…and @ iamcardib!!!” Fans went wild for it with one writing underneath the post “Something I never thought I’d see. What a time to be alive.” Another asked “Is there anything you can’t do!?”

One fan suggested “Now that’s a collab the world needs!” between Reba and Cardi. Well who knows, as the “I Like It” rapper posed in front of a photo of Reba backstage while she was performing on March 1 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She managed to pack NRG Stadium for a record-setting crowd of 75,580 that was celebrating Black Heritage Day and wore a sexy pink and blue cowgirl costume complete with chaps onstage.

you betta stan momma yee haw pic.twitter.com/WY0HDgnwxA — ᴊᴇsᴇʟʟᴇ 💍 (@tynextjes) March 6, 2019

Many fans were so up for Reba being a fan of Cardi. One wrote, “Even Queen Reba loves Bardi WE HAD TO STAN.” Another added “let’s get them in a project” while one person rejoiced “I SMELL A COLLABORATION.” That would truly be epic. Cardi has lent bars to numerous artists but if she dropped one in a Reba song that would be her biggest crossover yet.