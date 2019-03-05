R. Kelly broke down in tears, and even rose his voice, as he adamantly denied all the allegations of sexual abuse that have piled on him. The singer then pleaded to the public: ‘Use your common sense.’

R. Kelly, 52, got emotional — and even made a direct plea to the public — while insisting his innocence in an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, which was teased on March 5. “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me. I am fighting for my f***ing life!” the R&B singer told the host in the middle of the interview, after reportedly being arrested for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 22. The charges come from accusations involving four females, three who were minors, but Kelly has long been accused of sexual misconduct for years. He believes people are using this against him, as he said in the beginning of the preview clip, “People are going back to my past — that’s exactly what they’re doing — and they’re trying to add all of this stuff now to that. To make all of the stuff that’s going on now, feels real to people.”

“But the past is relevant with you with underage girls,” Gayle replied, to which Kelly snapped back, “Absolutely no, it’s not.” He then said he “beat” his case in 2008, after being acquitted of child pornography charges that year — but Gayle brought the focus back onto the “other cases” in which alleged victims, who claimed to have been underage at the time, accused Kelly of having sex with them. The documentary Surviving R. Kelly especially brought some of these allegations to the public’s attention, which filmed over 50 interviews with alleged victims and industry people and aired from Jan 3-5. Kelly slammed all the accusations, both old and new, claiming they were “rumors” that weren’t true.

But Kelly especially became indignant over claims that he allegedly held women as virtual slaves. “How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way, way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — how stupid would I be to do that? That’s stupid, guys!” He then turned towards the camera — “Is this camera on me?” — and made a request for the public, tears brimming in his eyes: “That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right now I just think I need to be a monster, hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

Kelly then begged, twice, for the public to “quit playing.” The full interview will air on Wednesday, March 6. Despite denying all the allegations, the “Ignition” singer turned himself into Chicago Police on Feb. 22. As we’ve told you, his bond was set at $1 million, and he had to post $100,000 to be released.