Miley Cyrus Promised ‘Voice’s Janice Freeman She’d Care For Her ‘Little Girl’ Before She Died

Miley Cyrus’ love for Janice Freeman, her former contestant on ‘The Voice’, is limitless. Following Janice’s tragic death, Miley vowed to the late singer that she’ll always be there for her family.

Miley Cyrus continued her emotional tribute to Janice Freeman, one of the talented contestants she mentored during her time on The Voice. The “Malibu” singer tweeted a video of Janice from The Voice on March 5, and the message she wrote with it was beautiful: “To hug you one more time @janice_freeman …. I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven. To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister. To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark! I love you”.

Miley shared a breathtaking clip from The Voice of Janice reading her a passionate letter that thanked her for being a mentor. “Hello, my queen. I wanted to write this letter to you, I wanted to share some of the things you’ve done for me and why you’re such an inspiration to me,” Janice writes. “Working for you and being on your team has done so many great things. My dreams are no longer dreams, and now a reality, and I’ve gained one of my best friends. You are more than a coach. You are more than an icon. You are a woman, a leader, a servant — you are Miley Cyrus, the woman who not only saved my life, but changed my life. You said something my mother would also say growing up: ‘Dare to be different.'”

Janice died on March 2 at the age of 33, shocking her devoted fans. She told her husband, Dion Freeman, that she couldn’t breathe and her family called 911, they told TMZ. Dion performed CPR on his wife while waiting for paramedics to arrive. She was declared dead at the hospital later that day. Her death affected Miley greatly. Miley was Janice’s mentor on season 13 of The Voice, and while she was ultimately voted off the show at 11th place, Miley continued to vouch for her incredible talent. The two stayed close after The Voice, and Janice once said that Miley helped her with money. Now, Miley is honoring her after her death by continuing to help her family.

The rest of Janice’s The Voice family had nothing but wonderful things to say. NBC released the following statement to HollywoodLife, and it brought us to tears: “Janice Freeman was an inspiration. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”