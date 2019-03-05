Melania Trump Reveals That She’s Talked To Son Barron, 12, About Drugs: ‘They’ll Mess Up Your Head’

Melania Trump opened up about warning her 12-year-old son Barron about drugs, in a conversation with Fox News host Eric Bolling, whose 19-year-old son died from an opioid overdose, at a town hall on Mar. 5.

Melania Trump, 48, attended an anti-opioid town hall event in Las Vegas, NV on Mar. 5, and she captured everyone’s attention when she spoke with Fox News host Eric Bolling, 56, about the dangers of drugs and admitted she already warned her 12-year-old son Barron Trump about them. “I teach him, I try to explain how drugs are dangerous and how they will mess up your head, mess up your body and nothing positive comes of it,” she said to Eric, whose own son Eric Bolling Jr. sadly died from a drug overdose at the age of 19 in 2017. Eric’s death was due to fentanyl and cocaine that came from a “street Xanax” that he bought unknowingly. When asked what age she thinks children should start learning about drugs, Melania didn’t hesitate to share her opinion. “I think eight,” she said. “Nowadays the children are so smart and the life is so fast and they have access to everything. We need to teach them at very early age how bad drugs are.”

Melania’s appearance at the town hall was part of her work shedding light on her Be Best campaign. The campaign focuses on the well being of the youth and advocates against drug use and cyberbullying. In addition to speaking about her experience with Barron, the First Lady also brought up President Donald Trump‘s argument that a lot of drugs are coming in from the Southern border. “We need to make sure that no drugs are coming to our country,” she said. “They are coming south through our border. They are also coming through China. They are very dangerous. We need to stop that.”

Melania then went on to challenge the media to give more coverage to the opioid crisis. “I’d also like to take a moment to challenge the media to cover this very real issue as often as possible,” she continued. “In 2017, we lost at least 72,000 Americans to overdoses – that’s 197 lost American lives per day – more than 8 lost lives per hour. I challenge the press to devote as much time to the lives lost – and the potential lives that could be saved – by dedicating the same amount of coverage that you do to idle gossip or trivial stories.”

Melania ended her town hall appearance by steering away from the serious talk about drugs and more lighthearted conversation about the interior design work she’s been doing in the White House, including the recent bowling alley renovation. “It looks beautiful,” she said.