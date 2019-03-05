Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, & The Queen Reunite To Honor Prince Charles

It’s a family affair! All of the most prominent members of the royal family got together on March 5 to honor Prince Charles, & they dressed to the nines for the occasion.

What feud? Meghan Markle, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, were all smiles as they attended a party at the royal palace on March 5. The always well-dressed ladies really turned the glamour up a notch during the celebration, thrown in honor of Prince Charles, 70. Meghan was looking chic as ever as she sported her growing baby bump, in a metallic, embroidered dress with floral detailing. She was the picture of class as she topped her look with a white, long-line coat and a small, copper clutch. Kate brought a pop of color to the bash, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Charles’ investiture. In a baby blue gown, she looked ready for spring with a colorful clutch to match. The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge had not been seen together in public since Christmas Day, but the entire family looked overjoyed to be with one another at the palace! They may have sported some very different looks for the bash, but both Kate and Meghan looked beyond stunning. See their glamorous ensembles below!

Of course, no one can upstage the Queen, and she looked regal as ever in head-to-toe purple! In a vivid violet-colored blazer, the 92-year-old royal stole the show. Underneath her coat, she donned a pastel purple, polka dot dress. Of course, the always classy Queen Elizabeth added a set of pearls to her ensemble. The best part? She looked thrilled to have her family all in one place on the special day!

Perhaps, we can finally put those rumors of a feud between Meghan and Kate to rest. While they aren’t pictured together very often, the pair seemed to get along just fine three months ago, when they spent Christmas together. In addition to the fact that Kensington Palace slammed all rumors of a rift, the pair were seen giggling and smiling throughout the holiday! As they walked into the annual Xmas service, Kate and Meghan were even caught chit-chatting with another. No bad blood here!

What a celebration! There’s no party like a royal party, but the family really pulled out all the stops in honor of Prince Charles for this one!