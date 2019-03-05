Meghan Markle Drops A Big Hint About Her Due Date To A Royal Fan: ‘We’re Nearly There’

Meghan Markle is almost ready to give birth to her first child, and at a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Mar. 5, she told a guest just how close she is.

Meghan Markle, 37, and her baby bump looked as gorgeous as could be at a special reception thrown by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Mar. 5, and during the event, she surprisingly told Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns just how close she is to giving birth! The Duchess of Sussex engaged in a sweet conversation with Alun and spoke about how her third trimester was going before letting out the little due date hint. “How are you doing?” the man asked Meghan. “I’m sure everyone is asking.” Meghan smiled before responding. “No, it’s actually very sweet. It’s a very sweet, nurturing thing to ask,” she said. “We’re nearly there!”

Although “nearly there” doesn’t exactly give a date, it definitely indicates that Meghan and Prince Harry, 34, are going to be parents very soon! Since “spring” is the only time frame that has been confirmed for the arrival of the royal baby, Meghan will most likely be welcoming her little tot in Apr., which is just weeks away!

Meghan has already been prepping for her first bundle of joy. The former actress attended a baby shower thrown by her friends in New York City last month, and it definitely brought out some big names. Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer all participated in the fun festivities at The Mark Hotel. Since baby showers are not usually an English tradition, Meghan’s NYC outing was an indication of her American roots and it also seems to reflect how she wants to raise her first child to know both sides of its background, which is sure to be beneficial for the mini royal.

We can’t wait for Meghan and Harry’s baby to officially make its grand entrance into the world!