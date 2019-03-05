See Pic
Lady Gaga Poses On 'V' Magazine Cover In Plunging Black Dress & Feathered Coat – See Pic

From her meat outfit to her bubble dress, Lady Gaga is known for her dramatic looks. Her latest, for the cover of ‘V’ Magazine, is a mix of the classic and new Gaga – chic but wild.

How do you celebrate the 10-year anniversary of a global superstar appearing on the cover of your magazine? If you’re V and said celeb is Lady Gaga, the answer is simple. You shoot her in a black dress, with a plunging neckline, wearing a wild pink feathered coat. To top it off, you make sure that she brandishes two glowing spears in her hands, with one in her mouth. Let’s not forget the Aztec-style headdress.

That’s how legendary French photographer Jean-Paul Goude, 78, reimagined the Oscar-winning 32-year-old on the latest issue of V. “We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size,” the artist was quoted as saying in a caption for the magazine’s Instagram page.

Pairing Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) has apparently been a long-term goal of Stephen Gan, V’s editor-in-chief. From the very first time the pop star prepped for her debut appearance on the magazine’s cover 10 years ago, he visualized her working with Jean-Paul, who is famous for his artistic collaboration with legendary singer and model Grace Jones, who is now 70. But Gaga wanted to work with her then-creative advisor, Matthew Williams, according to V.

Lady Gaga looks hot on the latest cover of ‘V’ magazine. (Photo by Jean-Paul Goude)
Another shot from Gaga’s latest ‘V’ magazine photo shoot. (Photo by Jean-Paul Goude)

The pop star’s first appearance on the magazine’s cover was – for Gaga’s standards – relatively tame. (She rocked platinum blonde hair, a florescent pink hooded coat and ridiculously huge matching sunglasses.) Over the past decade though, her appearances on the magazine’s cover have swung from minimalist chic (little make-up, a black bra top and mussy hair for one) to breathtakingly bold (ice blonde hair pulled back, matching barely-there eyebrows and a dramatic plum lip).

They all represent the many faces of Gaga. This latest cover – which will be on newsstands from March 7 – is her 25th. And, just like the mag’s cover line and the title of Gaga’s Las Vegas residency, it proves that the A Star Is Born actress is “an enigma.”