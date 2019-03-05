Kim Kardashian Wears Alaia Leopard Print Jumpsuit & Coat To Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian took a walk on the wild side while out in Paris on March 5, as she was pictured in head-to-toe leopard print with matching gloves!

Kim Kardashian, 38, made a very bold statement with her outfit on Tuesday, March 5, when she was pictured out and about in Paris wearing head-to-toe leopard print! Despite getting robbed in the same city two years prior, Kim looked as though she wanted all eyes on her as she headed to Paris Fashion Week in a full-body jumpsuit covered in the wild print. She also paired the look with matching gloves and shoes as she left the Ritz Hotel in France. Oh and we can’t forget the equally loud trench coat she wore over top of it all. Kim looked fantastic, so we can’t blame her for wearing the very flamboyant ensemble.

And Kim’s fashion wasn’t the only thing she had perfected on Tuesday. Her gorgeous hair looked magnificent with its glossy side-swept style. And her narrow black-framed sunglasses finished the look beautifully. Before her appearance at the fashion event, Kim took to Twitter to post pictures of her look, while referencing 1995’s Clueless. “You don’t understand… this is an Alaia,” she wrote, referencing one of the movie’s iconic scenes when Alicia Silverstone‘s Cher Horowitz gets mugged. Kind of awkward, considering Kim, too, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris just two years ago. But then again, this wasn’t the first time she returned to the romantic city since then.

Kim first returned to Paris in June 2018, when she attended Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2018 Louis Vuitton Show. And on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim talked about why she made the decision to go back to Paris, following her robbery. “I have so many special memories in Paris. I hope that this trip will just be so good that I can start to remember all the magical things about Paris and why Kanye [West] and I fell in love with it,” she said.

Doesn’t Kim look fantastic in her leopard print outfit? We need to get ourselves one just like it!