Kelly Ripa, 48, Pays Tribute To Luke Perry On ‘Live’: ‘We Lost A Great Friend’

Kelly Ripa is mourning Luke Perry after the actor’s sudden death at the age of just 52. On March 5 the ‘Live’ co-host choked up as she paid an emotional tribute to the ‘Riverdale’ star.

Kelly Ripa, 48, is mourning the death of her friend, actor Luke Perry, who died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. The TV star choked up as she paid tribute to the dad-of-two on Live With Kelly and Ryan on March 5. “It’s a tough day around here, it really is,” she said, while speaking to her co-host Ryan Seacrest. “We lost a great friend to the show, a great guy. Luke Perry passed away yesterday very, very, very shockingly. And I am still stunned. I woke up this morning thinking that there had to have been a mistake.”

Luke’s death hit Kelly particularly hard because her husband Mark Consuelos, 47, was his Riverdale co-star. In fact, Kelly herself, has also made guest appearances on The CW show. “They’re the dads and they really spent all their time together on that…set,” Kelly said about Luke who played Fred Andrews and her husband who plays Hiram Lodge.

Kelly also shared a cute story with the audience about chatting with Luke via FaceTime when her husband was at work. For her the actor would always be Dylan McKay, his character on the ‘90s smash hit show, Beverly Hills, 90210. “Mark would FaceTime me because he knew that I just never got over the whole Dylan McKay thing,” Kelly said, “and every time he would FaceTime me and Luke was there, I’d say, ‘Hang on. Let me get lipstick.’”

Kelly also said, “I have to say, this was a good, good man. You won’t see a person say otherwise. He is a good man, a good soul. Conscientious, a gentleman, a dear friend of our family, of the Live family.”

Kelly and Ryan then showed a quick video tribute to Luke who appeared on Live over the years, going back to the 1990s. “Over the years he charmed us, he entertained us, he made us smile,” the American Idol host said.

After the video aired, Kelly looked misty-eyed and fought tears as she said, “Our thoughts are with his family, of course, and his beloved children who he really thought about constantly. Like, that’s why he, like, went to work. They really were in his thoughts all the time. I’ve never had a conversation with him without talking about his kids.”

Luke left behind a fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, 44, and his two children Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, from a previous marriage to actress Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.