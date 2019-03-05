Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart & More Honor Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Collection At Emotional Chanel Show

Karl Lagerfeld’s final collection for Chanel debuted at Paris Fashion Week on March 5, and those in attendance got quite emotional while honoring the iconic designer.

So many models and celebrities worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld over the years, and plenty were on-hand as his final collection for Chanel was revealed during an emotional show at Paris Fashion Week on March 5. The designer sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 85 on Feb. 19, so the show was definitely a tough and tear-filled event. Cara Delevingne, who walked in plenty of Chanel shows for Karl through the years, was the first model to hit the runway, and she looked fierce in a black-and-white checkered outfit with a plunging neckline. The look was paired with a matching hat and clunky shoes. Later in the show, Cara was seen comforting another model, who broke down in tears.

Also on the runway were Kaia Gerber and Penelope Cruz, who wowed in white ensembles that fit perfectly with the winter wonderland theme of the event. Meanwhile, there were also a number of celebrities in attendance to sit front row. Kristen Stewart, who had a close relationship with Karl, was among them, and she looked totally amazing in a one-piece Chanel jumpsuit. The ensemble hugged her toned body, and Kristen completed the edgy look with dark eye makeup and left her short blonde hair tousled.

Along with Kristen, other celebs in attendance included Naomi Campbell and Janelle Monae. The show featured a one minute moment of silence for Karl, with everyone in the room appearing somber as they remembered the legendary designer.

