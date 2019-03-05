Khloe Kardashian: How Kanye West & Scott Disick Are Supporting Her Through Tristan Heartache

The Kardashians are all about family so if you hurt one, you hurt them all. Kanye West and Scott Disick are doing all they can to help Khloe following her pain over Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The KarJenner clan has circled the wagons around Khloe Kardsahian, doing all they can to lift her spirits following the shocking betrayal that was baby daddy Tristan Thomspon‘s hookup with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods. It’s not only the sisters but the men in their lives as well, including Kim‘s husband Kanye West and Kourtney‘s baby daddy Scott Disick who are trying cheer Khloe, 34, up. “The whole family, including Kanye and Scott are all about making Khloe feel good. Kanye has spent a lot of time talking to her and so has Scott. He’s one of her biggest cheerleaders, it’s very sweet how much he cares about her,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe’s sisters are doing all they can to be there for her too and support her thought this heartbreaking split. When they aren’t with her in person they’re sending her uplifting quotes or sexy little outfits to wear,” the insider continues. That support was apparent from Khloe’s sexy photo shoot with Kourtney, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 23. Koko wore a sheer glittering lavender catsuit that was glued to her amazing body while Kourt donned a sheer black catsuit. Kendall strayed from the theme but still looked hot in a tiny read mini dress with white opera gloves and heels. Khloe posted the pics to her Instagram on Feb. 26, her first IG share since Tristan, 27, and 21-year-old Jordyn’s hookup news broke on Feb. 19, proving looking good is the best revenge.

It’s about time for the sisters to make a beachside getaway and now is the perfect time as some fun in the sun could help mend Khloe’s broken heart. “The girls are talking about taking a trip, somewhere warm like Mexico, they want to whisk Khloe away from the drama and lift her spirits. It will happen, it’s just a matter of working the dates out around everyone’s schedule. And most likely they will bring the kids, they all love having their kids with them so it works for them,” the insider reveals Through all of the pain Tristan caused Khloe, she did get her dream of finally becoming a mom to happen with the Apr. 12, 2018 birth of daughter True Thompson. Sadly though even that blessed arrival was marred by Tristan being involved in another cheating scandal just days prior to the delivery. Thank goodness Khloe and Tristan are finally over for good.