NSYNC’s Joey Fatone Reveals That A Super Group With Backstreet Boys Isn’t Out Of The Question

Could it be? ’90s fans have been begging for a return from NSYNC, & Joey Fatone told HollywoodLife that our wildest dreams may eventually come true — and he’s not ruling out a collab with the Backstreet Boys!

We’re just three months into 2019, and have already seen epic comeback tracks from the Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers. So, could NSYNC be next? We caught up with Joey Fatone, who made up one fifth of the boy band, for an EXCLUSIVE chat and he confirmed new music from the guys is a possibility in the future! Not only that, but Joey even told HollywoodLife that he’d be all for forming an epic boy band super group. When we asked Joey about the possibility, he replied, “Yeah! I think now that is that time and age where those kind of things are endless. Those options are endless and nobody is going to think of it and go, ‘Oh that’s stupid, what are you doing that for?'”

While nothing is set in stone regarding an NSYNC revival just yet, the singer did tell us that a potential reunion will all depend on timing. “Justin [Timberlake] is still on tour,” he explained. “I am still doing a lot of stuff. But is there a chance? Possibly! Its one of those things where you never say never and it is one of those things where I think it has to be the right timing.” Plus, there’s also an underlying reason for Joey wanting to get the guys back together — for his kids. “Would I love to do it again? Hell yeah! Why not? I want my kids to see what I did,” he explained. “Screw the money, screw everything else. I would love to show my kids what I did because they never got the chance to see it. To actually to be in a stadium where my kids have gone to concerts, and have them see me do something like that, I think that would be kind of cool.”

However, Joey isn’t kidding about the individual band members staying busy. Between Justin’s Man of the Woods tour, and Joey’s own stint on The Masked Singer, there’s no rest for the former NSYNC’ers! Joey went on to tell us all about his role on the mysterious television competition show, in which he was revealed to be under the Rabbit costume. For Joey, being on the show was all about having fun. “In my experience and my life, I like to do things that are fun and that is something I can, thank goodness, pick and choose,” he revealed. “I didn’t have to do The Masked Singer. I don’t have to do it, but when I thought of it I was like, ‘That is freaking fun! Why not? Who the hell cares!’ Dress up in a costume. I don’t give a crap who is performing, but let’s have fun with it. But then, knowing it was Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond and T-Pain — not a bad group to be mixed up with. I can say that I am good with that!”

For now, Joey is just glad to see such a successful return from some of his fellow ’90s boy bands! The musician is well aware of the Backstreet Boys’ 2019 Grammy nomination, and couldn’t be more thrilled for them. “What the — pardon my fuc**ing French!”he said, excitedly. “Crazy!” And while he doesn’t have any specifics about a reunion or supergroup, he did promise us: “Things are definitely going to be in the works.”