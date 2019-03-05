Joe Jonas Reveals Wedding Date With Sophie Turner & What He Learned ‘Not To Do’ From Nick’s Nuptials

Joe Jonas revealed more details beyond the season he and Sophie Turner will tie the knot, all while poking fun at brothers Nick and Kevin’s weddings on night one of the brothers’ takeover on ‘The Late Late Show.’

Joe Jonas, 29, just gave us the official word — his wedding with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 23, is happening in the summer of 2019. James Corden prodded the news out of the singer on the first day of the Jonas Brothers’ one week takeover on The Late Late Show! “We’re getting married this year. We’re going to have a summer wedding. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Joe said during his appearance on the late night show on March 4. It was the first time Joe offered details about the upcoming nuptials, after Sophie announced their engagement in Oct. 2017. Rumors over the wedding’s location swirled in Nov. 2018, after Sophie’s life coach Mike Bayer briefly uploaded a video of a wedding invite that read “Sophie and Joe France 2019.”

Apparently, Joe’s expecting the nuptials to get quite rowdy. “We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud,” Joe joked, as his fiancée’s family is all from England. James then asked Joe, the last bachelor of the brother trio, if he learned anything from Nick and Kevin’s weddings. Surprisingly, Joe opted to answer what he learned not to do.

“Well, they were both absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick’s was absolutely amazing,” Joe said. The look on Nick’s face is something you’ll have to put on loop. Nick, 26, married Priyanka Chopra, 36, in lavish Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Dec. 2018…but kept the party going with a seemingly never-ending string of wedding parties afterwards. Joe kept the joke rolling, later adding, “I would say, stick to one. One and done.” Of course, Joe made sure to also take aim at older brother Kevin, 31, who married Danielle Jonas in 2009. “So for Kevin, Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, so maybe don’t get married in December,” he said. Fair enough.

The shade was all friendly, however, as the JoBros are back and stronger than ever. They ended their six-year hiatus with their new song, “Sucker,” and its music video that dropped on March 1 — which Sophie made a cameo in, along with Priyanka and Danielle! But the reunion track is just a tease of what’s to come, as the brothers partnered with Amazon Studios for a new documentary which will “track” everything from their childhood, the band’s original run (2005-2013) and to where they are “today,” Nick explained on Monday night’s episode of The Late Late Show. You can thank the documentary for bringing the band back together, because it was during filming that Nick said there was “this magic.” Cheers to new commitments, both in the Jonas Brothers’ pact to make new music, and Joe and Sophie’s upcoming vows!