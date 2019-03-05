See Pics
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 7, On Sweet Outing

Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Ben Affleck takes his kids Seraphina and Samuel out for lunch and some shopping at the Amazon bookstore in Pacific Palisades. Missing from the trip was Ben's other daughter Violet. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Samuel Affleck BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bonding time! Jen Garner was spotted out in LA on March 4, but she wasn’t alone! With her 7-year-old son at her side, she was absolutely beaming as they strolled the streets.

Well, isn’t this sweet! Mother-son duo Jennifer Garner, 46, and 7-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck, spent some quality time together in Los Angeles on March 4, and hit the streets for a casual stroll. Along with their fluffy brown pooch, they meandered down the sidewalk as Jen clutched a small coffee cup in one hand. Her other hand was wound around her youngest child’s, and she flashed a big smile as cameras captured their day out. The famous fam kept it uber casual for their outing, both opting to wear simple white tees. Jen paired her top with classic blue jeans, and tennis sneakers, while her son rocked khaki shorts. If we didn’t know better, these two were trying to blend in with the crowd!

The actress looked completely unbothered during the outing, despite the fact that her ex, Ben Affleck, 46, is once again making headlines. It appears that the actor may have rekindled his romance with Lindsay Shookus, following their split in summer of 2018. The on-again, off-again couple seemed to be very ‘on’ as they arrived together at JFK Airport in New York City on March 4. Lindsay, who works as a Saturday Night Live talent booker, was photographed playfully touching Ben’s face and sweetly wrapping her arm around him. Paparazzi even snapped photos of them talking to each other so closely that their faces were nearly touching!

However, as Ben moves on with his new lady, there’s no love lost between him and Jen. In addition to son Samuel, the two exes share daughters Violet and Seraphina Rose, and they are learning to co-parent throughout their divorce. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star even publicly proclaimed his love for his ex-wife during his Today show appearance on March 4. After he shared a memory about Jen, the show’s host said, “You can tell you still love her, when you just talked about her.” Ben didn’t miss a beat and replied, “Of course, she’s wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good.”

It’s so sweet to see Jen and little Samuel spend some quality time together! Co-parenting is no easy feat, but it looks like the actress and her ex Ben are doing just fine.