Jeff Bezos Was Urged To Try Counseling Retreat With Wife To Save Marriage After Alleged Affair Revealed

A shocking new report claims that Jeff Bezo’s security chief wanted him to break things off with Lauren Sanchez and attend a $12.5K a week therapy retreat to save his 25-year-marriage to wife MacKenzie.

One of Jeff Bezos‘ closest confidantes allegedly tried to break up his romance with Lauren Sanchez by having the world’s richest man attempt to save his 25 year marriage to wife MacKenzie through pricey therapy. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lauren’s brother Michael makes the shocking accusation against Jeff’s head of security Gavin de Becker. He claims that the 64-year-old encouraged the tycoon to take a 30 day break from seeing Lauren, 49, and fly to Maui with Mackenzie where they would undergo marriage therapy with Rae Ariel and Judy Gabriel at their Maui Intensives center.

Weekly fees for Rae and Judy’s services start at $12,500 per week, but Jeff is worth nearly $140 billion so that’s nothing to him. Gavin is so impressed by their therapy program he even wrote a glowing testimonial on Maui Intensive’s website. Michael told Vanity Fair in an interview published on March 3 that “Once Judy and Rae were hired, I told Lauren, ‘Watch out. We’re f**ked. Gavin is going to get Jeff back together with MacKenzie.’”

Gavin’s testimonial on the Maui Intensives website reads, “Their innovative approach accomplishes in a week what typical 50-minute sessions take years to address. The people I have referred to Rae and Judy have experienced profound value, clarity and healing. I am so grateful that such a practice exists.” While Michael claims the therapists were retained by Gavin, it’s unclear if Jeff, 55, and MacKenzie, 48, ever ended up using their services. On Jan. 10 the couple announced in a joint statement that they were divorcing.

Later that day the also-married Lauren was named as the alleged “other woman” and that she had been reportedly secretly dating Jeff for some time. She and her powerful agent husband Patrick Whitesell then decided to go into divorce mediation proceedings once her relationship with Jeff had been revealed. The day after Jeff’s divorce announcement, the National Enquirer ran a cover story about his alleged affair with Lauren where the publication had been secretly following the couple for four months across seven states. They also printed alleged racy texts between the pair. Jeff and Lauren still haven’t officially come out as a couple. There were reports that they would attend the Feb. 24th Oscars together, but Jeff ended up attending the Vanity Fair party solo.