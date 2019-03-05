Hillary Clinton Officially Breaks Silence On Whether Or Not She’ll Run For President In 2020

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… is Hillary Clinton running for president in 2020? The former Secretary of State revealed the truth in a new interview, and her answer may shock you.

It’s official: Hillary Clinton just became pretty much the only Democrat not running for president in 2020. Sadly, the former Secretary of State revealed in an interview with New Jersey’s News 12 that she’s not only declining a 2020 bid, but she won’t be running for any political office again. Don’t expect her to disappear into the ether, though. “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she told News 12‘s Tara Rosenblum.

When asked if she’d run for a different office, such as New York governor or mayor of NYC, Clinton said, “I don’t think so, but I love living in New York and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state. I care deeply about the future of New York and so, again, I’m gonna do what I can to help support candidates and causes that I think are continuing to make New York a better and better place.”

Clinton, of course, ran against Donald Trump for president in 2016, and was beaten in the 2008 primaries by former President Barack Obama. She had a wonderful relationship with Obama as his secretary of state, but Trump — that’s a very different thing. Clinton didn’t hold back in her News 12 interview (her first local TV interview since the 2018 midterms)

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

She will be participating in the 2020 race, even if she’s not running. Clinton revealed that she’s had private meetings with many of the Democratic candidates, and that’s going to keep her busy. There are already 13 Democrats who have announced they’re running in 2020, and it’s only February 2019. Her advice for the candidates? “I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted.

“People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods,” she added. “We can’t take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.”