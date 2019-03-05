Hillary Clinton Throws Shade At Donald Trump With ‘Mean Girls’ Meme After 2020 Election Diss

After Donald Trump wrote a condescending tweet towards Hillary Clinton when she announced she won’t run for president in 2020, she hit back in grand style with an epic ‘Mean Girls’ meme.

You’ve got to love Hillary Clinton‘s sense of humor. She confirmed on March 4 that she would not be entering the 2020 presidential race and Donald Trump, who beat her in the 2016 election, couldn’t wait to send out a shady tweet about it. But ultimately Hillary, 71, had the last laugh by invoking a Mean Girls meme about obsession, which she clearly thinks Donald, 72, is still feeling about her despite over two years passing since their presidential election.

“'(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!” the 72-year-old tycoon tweeted on March 5 in a diss about his victory and all of the sparring they did along the campaign trail. Without any words, Hillary simply tweeted out a meme of Regina George asking Kady in Mean Girls, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” If Hillary didn’t do this herself, then bravo to whoever runs her social media because this was absolute perfection in taking down Trump.

Hillary put to rest speculation that she would enter the already jam-packed Democratic field to challenge Trump in 2020. “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told News 12 New York Westchester, not far from her home there with former President Bill Clinton. She added, “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere.”

So far New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillebrand, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabberd, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper are just some of the Democratic politicians who have thrown their hats into the ring for the chance to challenge Trump in 2020.