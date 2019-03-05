‘The Bachelor’: Hannah B. Talks Relationship With Caelynn After Feud On Show

After feuding on ‘The Bachelor,’ Hannah B. and Caelynn revealed the status of their relationship during ‘Women Tell All,’ and Hannah dished more about where they stand in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

Hannah Brown and Caelynn Miller-Keyes had a long history before coming on The Bachelor, and their past issues were brought to light when they both competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on the show. However, months later, the ladies are able to be cordial with one another. “We are not going to be besties for the resties,” Hannah admitted to HollywoodLife at the taping of the Women Tell All special. “But we can be in the same room together and we respect each other. Boom!”

Caelynn and Hannah both competed in the 2018 Miss USA Pageant a few months before filmingThe Bachelor. Before the pageant, they were super close friends, and even roomed together. However, when Caelynn was named the runner-up and Hannah B. did not place, their friendship was torn apart. On The Bachelor, Caelynn claimed that Hannah was ‘jealous’ of her placing higher in Miss USA, which is why they were no longer able to be friends. Both ladies also referred to each other as “manipulative,” and they each warned Colton that he would see a different side to the other as time went on.

The back and forth between Caelynn and Hannah was pretty intense at the beginning of the show, but during episode four, they finally had a heart-to-heart conversation about everything that happened. They apologized to each other, agreed to put the past behind them, and vowed not to let their issues affect either of their chances at love with Colton. Both ladies stayed on the show several weeks after that, with Hannah getting sent home during week seven and Caelynn being eliminated after hometown dates on week eight.

The Caelynn/Hannah drama was also brought up during the Women Tell All special. “I don’t want to get into our stuff,” Hannah said. “We’re like oil and water, we just don’t mix that well. There was a different dynamic for me than I thought I was going to have, and I think we all saw that. Ultimately, I think we’re good. I said I’m sorry for the things I said.” Caelynn agreed and added, “I like the place we’re at right now. I’m so happy. It’s water under the bridge. We’re able to support one another and I think that’s important.”