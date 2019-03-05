Halle Berry, 52, Reveals Insane New Tattoo That Cascades Down Her Entire Spine

Halle Berry has a new tattoo — and it’s not subtle, small or dainty by any means. The actress showed off a massive back tattoo, which covers her entire spine, in a topless photo on March 4, and this is something you have to see to believe!

Would you believe us if we told you Halle Berry has a large tattoo down the vertical of her entire spine? … Well, she does, and there’s proof. The actress, 52, posted a topless photo on March 4, which debuted her massive back tattoo — a black-ink, colorless vine-like design. Halle’s new tattoo also featured 26 leaves, which stemmed from the vertical line that traveled from the top of her neck, to right above her tailbone.

“Who says I’m not a mermaid,” the Boomerang executive producer captioned the sultry snap. Halle can be seen cooking eggs in her kitchen, with only a low-rise sparkling skirt on in the photo. She had her back turned, facing the stove, to clearly show off her new ink. The John Wick 3 actress also shared the same photo to her Instagram Story, along with animated oceanic and mermaid emojis.

Halle also posted a video of some “health snacks” she whipped up, as a little voice in the background, presumed to be one of her kids, chimed in. Snack time consisted of a fresh plate of veggies and a colorful bowl of fruit, both of which included: carrots, tomatoes, celery and peppers; and, watermelon, pineapple, mango, strawberry and blackberries. She also shared a pic of kale chips, that she said is another “great snacks for kids.”

Halle is no stranger to showing off her incredibly fit body on social media, as well as her health tips. She often posts “Fitness Friday” videos on Instagram, where she showcases some of her own workout moves to encourage her followers to do the same.

She’s also credited her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, with helping her get into the “best shape” of her life. “[Halle and I] are training comfortably about five, sometimes six, times a week,” Thomas said during an appearance on The Doctors in early January. “She’s the hardest working actor I have ever met in my entire life. She is a real-life superhuman superhero.” And, we couldn’t agree more!