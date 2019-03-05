The trailer we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! The full ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer was released on March 5, and the footage we were gifted has fans wanting so much more!

The premiere of Game of Thrones season 8 is a little over a month away, so fans have been dying for a full-length trailer. HBO didn’t disappoint on March 5. The trailer was absolutely phenomenal, and it’s clear the final season is going to blow our minds and then some. The Game of Thrones fandom has been waiting over 2 years for season 8. The season 7 finale aired in Aug. 2017!

The trailer begins with a bloody Arya running away from someone or something. “I know death,” she says. “He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.” Jon Snow and Daenerys also arrive in Winterfell with an army to prepare for the epic battle ahead. Sansa sees dragons for the very first time as Jon Snow and Daenerys make their grand entrance. “They’re coming,” Jon Snow warns. “Our enemy doesn’t tire, doesn’t stop, doesn’t feel.” But is he talking about the Night King or Cersei? Cersei is actually showing emotion for the first time in a long time in season 8. She tears up in the final moments of the trailer. The last seconds of the trailer feature Podrick, Brienne, and Jorah staring out into the darkness ahead, awaiting the long battle ahead with the Night King and his army.

HBO blessed us with a brand-new teaser before the True Detective season 3 premiere in Jan. 2019. The teaser featured Jon Snow, Sansa, and Arya walking through the Crypts of Winterfell. As they made their way through, they were surprised to discover stone statues of themselves within the Crypts. Those statues are only made to honor the dead, so the teaser could be hinting at Jon Snow, Sansa, and Arya’s deaths in the final season. Winter also kept creeping into the Crypts, hinting at the Night King’s presence. In an earlier HBO preview, fans got to see Sansa and Daenerys meeting for the first time upon the latter’s arrival to Winterfell with Jon Snow. “Winterfell is yours, Your Grace,” Sansa quips to Daenerys.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Season 8 will consist of only 6 episodes. Even though the season is short, the episodes are going to be epic in scale. Keep in mind there are no commercials on HBO so these episodes will be like mini movies!