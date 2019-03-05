Exclusive Interview
‘The Bachelor’: Demi Admits She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Her Behavior After Fight With Courtney & More

THE BACHELOR - "2307" - The pressure mounts as Colton and the seven remaining women return to the U.S. and his hometown of Denver.
Love her or hate her, Demi Burnett was arguably the most polarizing contestant on this season of ‘The Bachelor,’ and we caught up with her EXCLUSIVELY to find out why she has NO regrets about her actions.

Demi Burnett fought hard to win Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor, but her confidence and outgoing personality often rubbed some of the other women the wrong way. Whether she was sauntering up to Colton’s room in her bathrobe or getting into a heated exchange with one of the other women, Demi created a ton of buzz until Colton eliminated her during week six of the show. “I don’t have any regrets!” Demi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of Women Tell All. “I loved every second of it.”

The 24-year-old admitted that she would sometimes get nervous to watch her confrontations back, but once she saw everything play out, she was totally relieved. “It was pretty much played out exactly how it happened,” Demi explained. “I felt a lot more confident with myself after watching it because sometimes I second guess myself and now I realize I was right with my conflicts.” One of Demi’s most heated exchanges on The Bachelor was with fellow contestant, Courtney Curtis. Courtney struggled on a group date when she wasn’t getting any alone time with Colton…especially after Demi spent time with him TWICE in one night.

Demi tried to urge Courtney to be bold and take it upon herself to approach Colton, and it led to an all-out verbal battle between the women. Courtney slammed Demi as immature and accused her of being on the show for the wrong reasons, while Demi infamously called Courtney “the cancer of the house.” Looking back, Demi wishes she didn’t spend so much time on conflicts like this. “I don’t know if I would do anything differently than what I’ve done — maybe not give any attention to people hating on me!” she said. “Maybe [I’d] completely walk away and just leave them!”

Colton sent Courtney home on the same week as her fight with Demi, and the ladies did not part on good terms. It’s expected that their feud will be addressed during the Women Tell All special on March 5 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.