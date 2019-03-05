Demi Lovato Does Intense Boxing Workout & Knocks Trainer’s Tooth Out

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Mar. 5 to share a video with NFL sportscaster Jay Glazer after she knocked out his front tooth while doing a boxing workout.

Demi Lovato sure knows how to fight hard! The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Mar. 5 to reveal she knocked out NFL sportscaster and MMA trainer Jay Glazer‘s front tooth out during a training boxing match between the two of them, and she’s feeling bad about it…well, sort of! “Holy sh*t I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! 😂😝👊🏼 So coach, when’s my first fight?! 😝 #unbreakableperformance,” Demi captioned a video that showed her hanging out with a toothless Jay right after the match. Jay rings a bell in the clip and declares Demi a winner as he holds his tooth and shows the camera. The brunette beauty then says, “I’m sorry” to him as they both laugh and he teasingly responds, “You’re not sorry!” They then embrace in a hug.

Demi and Jay had their boxing match at Jay’s famous gym, Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, CA. The private club is used by many celebs, including Demi, Sylvester Stallone and Nick Jonas and is known for its impressive workout options as well as its focus on recovery. “We recover you as much as we train you, because then you can train harder,” Jay told The Hollywood Reporter about the gym in a 2017 interview.

In addition to staying strong in Jay’s gym, Demi has been enjoying her life with love. The brunette beauty recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Henry Levy. Henry left the sweetest message to Demi on the most romantic day of the year and in it, he gushed about loving her “to the moon and back”.

It’s great to see Demi living her best healthy life!