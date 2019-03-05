Channing Tatum Gushes Over Girlfriend Jessie J With New Flirty Message

Jessie J shared a screenshot of her boyfriend Channing Tatum’s adorable response to a cute selfie she sent him on Instagram on Mar. 4 and it definitely reflects his affection for the singer!

Jessie J, 30, proved she’s a proud girlfriend when she took to social media on Mar. 4 to share a screenshot of a loving message she received from her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, 38. The British singer sent her hunky beau a selfie that shows her making a kissing face, and he responded with the most adorably sexy original rhyming poem ever. “yes i won’t rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless,” the incredible response read.

Jessie and Channing were first reported to be dating in Oct. 2018, but they weren’t seen getting cozy until a month later in Nov., when a video from a London press party for Magic Mike Live surfaced and showed them lovingly slow dancing to Ed Sheeran‘s romantic tune, “Thinking Out Loud”. Since then, the couple seems inseparable and are way more open about sharing videos and pics that show them hanging out together than ever before.

Despite Jessie and Channing’s close relationship, Channing is still working on finalizing his divorce from his estranged wife Jenna Dewan, 38, whom he married in 2009. The former lovebirds announced their split on Apr. 2, 2018, and Jenna officially filed for divorce six months later. Since then, Jenna has also romantically moved on with actor Steve Kazee, 43.

It’s great to see Channing and Jessie’s romance blossoming! The duo seem very happy with each other and now that they’re so open with their relationship, it’s bringing on a lot of support from their fans. With so many encouraging messages and well wishes, the love is all around.