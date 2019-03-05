‘Teen Mom’ Stars Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Share 1st Pic Of Newborn Daughter, Vaeda

So cute! Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra have given fans a glimpse of their baby girl, Vaeda, in some adorable new pics you must see!

We’ve seen a lot of gorgeous babies from the Teen Mom ladies, and Catelynn Lowell just delivered another one! The 26-year-old shared an adorable photo of her 2-week old daughter Vaeda in the arms of her big sis, Novalee. “The love I have for these girls is SO unbelievably HUGE!! I’m so blessed to be the mommy to them!!!” Catelynn wrote with the picture. Then, now father of two, Tyler Baltierra, posted a stunning black and white pic of himself holding Vaeda with their noses pressed together. “So excited to finally share the FIRST PHOTOS of Vaeda Luma! & thank you to everyone who has supported our family from the beginning. It’s an honor to share these photos with you!” the 27-year-old dad captioned the pic. So sweet! See the pics here!

Catelynn gave birth to her third daughter on February 21 at 9:24 a.m. and she weighed in at 6 lbs and 4 oz.! The couple broke the news of their pregnancy in September, calling it their “rainbow after the storm” in an interview with Us, referring to the miscarriage Catelynn suffered in 2017. “We were using protection and everything,” she said. “This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.” Catelynn was open about her journey through pregnancy on her Instagram, sharing updates and countdowns to Vaeda’s arrival.

In another interview with the outlet, Tyler also opened up about how smooth the pregnancy was, even though he was nervous because of Catelynn’s miscarriage. “Everything’s been smooth, all the doctor’s appointments are great. Everything’s been A-OK this whole time,” he said. “It’s a lot smoother than we expected, especially after the miscarriage, we didn’t know exactly how that would affect anything. Would it affect anything? What happens? Do we have to take any extra precautions because of that during this one? Everything’s been going great.” We’re so glad mom and baby are both healthy and doing well, and these new pics are just adorable! We want more!