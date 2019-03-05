Cardi B Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Yellow Bikini In Hot Tub With Offset During Romantic Mexico Getaway

Cardi B teamed up with Offset to make an (impromptu) hot tub music video for their collab track, ‘Clout.’ As the song’s name suggests, Cardi’s abs are certainly influencing us to hit the gym.

Is this a remake of Hot Tub Time Machine? Time seemed to be dialed back, way before the birth of Kulture Kiari Cephus, as Cardi B, 26, put her toned stomach on display in a hot tub on March 5. The new mother dressed her incredible figure with a yellow string bikini, a matching kimono, a long blonde wig and of course, a cocktail in hand. It’s been just seven months since Cardi gave birth to Kulture! Joining her in the bubbly water was her husband Offset, 27, and they danced and sang along to their new collab, Clout, which was released on Offset’s debut album Father of 4 on Feb. 22. It’s day three of the couple’s trip to Cabo, the hottest spring break destination in Mexico.

Cardi took to her Instagram Story on the same day to cradle her beau’s face and exclaim, “Ayyy, papi!” However, we saw a string of much more risqué videos the day prior, as Offset and Cardi had a yacht party with a lot of crab legs, and a lot of twerking. Cardi twerked in front of the Migos member’s face, and even right on his lap! Offset was happy to show that he has won Cardi’s affections once again, as he grabbed her derriere in one such video, and even organized a trail of roses and candles leading to their hotel bed.

But this trip isn’t all booty shaking and romantic gestures, as Offset’s actually in town for business. Migos was one of the headliners for JusCollege’s Cabo Spring Break 2019, and the three-man rap group performed at ME Cabo Hotel on March 4 (of course, Cardi was in attendance).

It’s been three months since Cardi announced she split from Offset in Dec. 2018, but in the weeks since, we’ve seen Offset beg for her forgiveness with on stage roses and Hermès Birkin bags. Her husband, whom she married in Sept. 2017, has even been owning up to his mistakes. Sitting besides “Clout” on Offset’s new tracklist is “How Did I Get Here,” in which fans think he referenced the threesome he allegedly tried to plan with Cuban Doll and Summer Bunni! “We can f*** ’em by the pair, by the three (By the pair),” he rapped on the new song. It’s safe to assume that Cardi and Offset won’t be grooving out to that particular line in the hot tub.