Brielle Biermann Shows Off Gigantic Lips While Wearing Nothing Underneath Plunging Red Blazer — See Pic

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram on Mar. 5 to show off a red hot photo of herself flaunting her full lips and showing off her fit figure in a flattering blazer dress.

Brielle Biermann, 22, was a gorgeous lady in red when she showed off a new pic of herself on Instagram. The reality star modeled a fitted red blazer dress with seemingly no bra underneath in the snapshot, which she posted on Mar. 5, and showed off her famous full lips, which were sporting matching bright red lipstick. “Theres a shade of red for every woman 💋,” Brielle captioned the pic. Her look in the photo seems to be the same she wore in a video clip she posted on Feb. 8, which shows her in the same red lipstick, outfit and hairstyle while promoting her cosmetics collection, KAB Cosmetics.

These aren’t the only times Brielle has showed off big red lips. She took to Instagram just a few weeks ago on Feb. 13, and posted a close-up pic of herself with similar lipstick. Although some fans complimented her on the look, others were quick to criticize the size of her lips. Some suggested she should stop getting fillers and focus on her natural beauty while others claimed her bigger lips were making her look older than she was. Brielle doesn’t let the critics get her down, however, and continues posting off her various looks whenever she wants. She even fired back at one point by posting a snarky remark on Twitter about the criticism. “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya!,” her tweet read.

When she’s not posting pics, Brielle is spending time filming her successful reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, which follows the lives of her, her mom Kim Zolciak, 40, and the rest of their family. The show, which has been on the air since 2012, is currently in its 7th season and documents various personal experiences such as Brielle’s dating life and even a time when thieves broke into her car.

It’s good to see Brielle staying confident and posting eye-catching pics of herself on a regular basis. We look forward to seeing more!