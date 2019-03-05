Brandi Glanville Disses Lisa Vanderpump Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama: ‘I Tried’ Proving She’s A Liar

Brandi Glanville may not be on ‘RHOBH’ anymore, but she’s happy to see the ladies are finally trying to take down Lisa Vanderpump — something she tried doing herself years ago.

It’s Lisa Vanderpump vs. everyone else this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it doesn’t seem like the restauranteur’s former friend Brandi Glanville would have it any other way. For those of you who haven’t followed along with the franchise, Lisa and Brandi were the best of friends until they had a falling out during Seasons 4 and 5, when Brandi started calling Lisa out for her so-called manipulative ways. At the time, Brandi didn’t have much backup — something she acknowledged in a tweet posted on March 5 — but now that some of Brandi’s former co-stars are finally accusing LVP of some more shady behavior, she’s gloating about it on social media.

Following the March 5 episode of RHOBH, during which Teddi Mellencamp further accused Lisa Vandepump of “setting her up” and “using” her to take down their other co-star, Dorit Kemsley, Brandi took to Twitter and said, “Please re watch season 4 and 5 of RHOBH- I had no back up I tried.” In other words, Brandi tried to prove Lisa’s a “puppet master”, but she “had no back up” to help prove her point.

In case you forgot, during Season 4 and 5 of RHOBH, Brandi accused Lisa of trying to exploit Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky‘s cheating scandal, and constantly bringing her ex-husband’s mistress, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, around and pretending like she had no idea that they had a history with each other. And because Brandi was mainly alone in the attempted takedown, Lisa prevailed.

But this time around, the entire RHOBH cast seems to be on Teddi’s side, so Lisa might not stand a chance when all is said and done. After all, we already know she stopped filming Season 9 halfway through production.

Please re watch season 4 and 5 of RHOBH- I had no back up I tried 🙏🙏🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 6, 2019

Could Lisa finally be getting the punishment Brandi had wanted for her just a few years ago? Only time will tell. New episodes of RHOBH air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!