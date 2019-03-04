Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale: Why Friends Think He’ll Propose ‘Really Soon’ After Only Weeks Of Dating

Friends think that Pete Davidson proposing to Kate Beckinsale is a very likely ‘reality,’ but they’re worried he’s ‘diving into something too fast’ — déjà vu?

Pete Davidson, 25, and Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, are now comfortable with publicly making out at a packed ice hockey game, and friends think Pete’s ready to take the new romance to the next level — engagement! “Pete falls hard for girls he dates and that is something that is happening with Kate. So much so that Pete’s friends are first very happy for him that he has found someone that makes him feel really great and happy,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live comedian EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. They don’t want a repeat of the past however, as our source adds, “But [friends] are also concerned he might be diving into something too fast and too soon. But that is something that is in his nature to do in the first place, so they aren’t exactly surprised.”

Pete is no stranger to love. After dating Larry David’s daughter Cazzie, 25, for two years, Pete confirmed their breakup in May 2018, and his engagement to Ariana Grande, 25, was announced the very next month! They called the engagement quits in Oct. 2018, just roughly five months after being together. But even after slamming the brakes on those wedding plans, Pete has no problem kicking his new romance with Kate into high gear! “The way he talks about her is giving many of his friends the vibe that he will pop the question to Kate really soon,” our source explains. “It’s been a whirlwind relationship but it appears it’s leading to something more serious for Pete and popping that question is looking likely to be a reality really soon.”

We’ve seen this “whirlwind relationship” unfold right before our eyes — and all of the crowd at the New York Rangers game on March 3! Pete and Kate passionately smooched at the ice hockey game, and were seen holding hands en route to a SNL after-party the night prior. And don’t forget they were also photographed hand-in-hand after leaving Pete’s comedy show in Los Angeles on Feb. 1! All this heavy PDA comes after they were first rumored to have gotten flirty at the Netflix Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 6. Will Pete be saying “Thank U, Next” to not “7 Rings,” but one more engagement ring?