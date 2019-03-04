‘The Bachelor’: Colton Storms Out & Jumps Over A Fence — The Reason Why Finally Revealed

The moment we’ve been waiting for went down during the March 4 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ — Colton’s fence jump, of course! Finally, we know what upset Colton SO much that he ran off in the middle of filming.

Colton Underwood fell hard for Cassie Randolph on The Bachelor, and he was absolutely devastated when she decided to leave him during the show’s March 4 episode. In fact, the situation left him so emotional, that he stormed away from the cameras and jumped over a fence to avoid being filmed! It’s the moment ABC has been teasing in promos for the show since before the premiere in January, and now we finally know that a devastating breakup with Cassie is what led Colton to this shocking move. The fence jump left even Chris Harrison stunned, as he looked on in horror and tried to figure out where the hell Colton was going. The episode ended as a cliffhanger, so we won’t know what happens next until the finale airs on March 11.

The chemistry between Colton and Cassie was off the charts all season long, but things slowly started unraveling when he visited her hometown and met her family during the Feb. 25 episode. Cassie’s dad warned her that she was falling too fast, and he did NOT give Colton his blessing to propose to the 23-year-old. While the parents of all the remaining four women were skeptical about the fast-paced romance, Cassie’s dad was the only one who said ‘no’ when Colton broached the question of an engagement. Meanwhile, Cassie was also the only woman left who did NOT tell Colton she was falling in love with him, as she was admittedly not ready to say those words just yet after learning of her dad’s skepticism.

Still, Colton gave Cassie a rose, along with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, and all three women headed into Fantasy Suites week with The Bachelor. However, Cassie’s dad showed up in Portugal to stir up some more trouble! Cassie and Colton enjoyed the daytime portion of their date, during which he admitted in a confessional that he’s in ‘love’ with her and even wants to lose his virginity to her. Before the nighttime portion, though, she was blindsided by a visit from her dad, during which he once again expressed his concerns about how fast the relationship was moving.

The conversation left Cassie even more unsure about her feelings, and she discussed her doubts with Colton when they met up again that evening. After an emotional conversation, Cassie made the decision to leave the show, and she and Colton embraced in a tearful goodbye. The breakup left Colton absolutely devastated, which led him to jump the fence.

The episode ended with a dreaded ‘To Be Continued,’ as Chris and the Bachelor producers tried to chase Colton down and figure out where he disappeared to after the jump. We’ll have to see how it all plays out during the March 11 finale next week!