John Hickenlooper: 5 Things About Former CO Governor Running For President In 2020

The 2020 race just got a little more crowded. The former governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, announced he’s running as a Democrat against Trump, to mixed responses. Learn more about him and his campaign!

He’s running! John Hickenlooper, 67, announced on March 4 that he’s entering the 2020 presidential race, running as a Democrat against President Donald Trump — and the 13 other Democrats who already announced their own campaigns. Hickenlooper was the governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019, and has been teasing a presidential run for months. Let’s learn more about the man who could very well be our president one day:

1. He said he’s running for president because the US is “facing a crisis.” Hickenlooper released a video that revealed his campaign will mostly center on tackling gun control and climate change, as well as “repairing the damage done to our country.” In a voiceover playing over an image of Trump, he said, “I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for.”

2. He called Trump a “bully.” “I believe that not only can I beat Donald Trump, but that I am the person that can bring people together on the other side and actually get stuff done,” Hickenlooper said during a Good Morning America appearance following his announcement. In his introductory video, which you can watch below, he described being “a skinny kid with Coke -bottle glasses and a funny last name,” and because of that, he’s “stood up to my fair share of bullies.”

3. He’s running as a Democrat but has a reputation for being for moderate than liberal. Hickenlooper is trying to carve a niche for himself in the crowded 2020 race by standing out as the candidate who can bring both sides together with moderate policies. “I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington but we also need to get things done,” he said in his video. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”

4. He’s a brewpub owner and geologist. Hickenlooper got a degree in geology at Wesleyan University, and moved to Colorado to work in the field for Buckhorn Petroleum. After being laid off in the 80s, he traveled to California where he hung out at a brewpub in Oakland. He took the concept back to Denver, where he opened Wynkoop Brewing Company in 1988. The success of the bewpub allowed Hickenlooper to invest in and open breweries throughout Colorado.

5. He’s known locally for a somewhat quirky persona. After eight years as Denver’s mayor, and eight more years as governor (2011-2019), Hickenlooper was known for his unique campaign tactics. Some examples? Skydiving to campaign for ballot initiatives, and filming a video of himself showering fully-clothed to say that negative campaigns made him feel dirty.