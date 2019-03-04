Dexter Roberts: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Alum Who Is Now On ‘The Voice’

Dexter Roberts will be hitting the stage on the March 4 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and he totally wows the coaches. So who exactly is Dexter Roberts? Here are 5 key things to know about the singer, including his ‘Idol’ past!

Dexter Roberts is ready to take The Voice season 16 by storm! The 27-year-old country singer will be performing for the coaches on the March 4 episode. If you’re a fan of The Voice and American Idol, you might recognize Dexter. Check out these 5 key facts to get up to speed on Dexter!

1. Dexter previously competed on American Idol! He auditioned for American Idol season 13 in 2014. The singer, who hails from Alabama, made it all the way to the top 7 before he was eliminated. Now he’s back for a second chance at winning a singing competition!

2. His performance on The Voice has all four coaches turning their chairs. NBC released a sneak peek of Dexter’s audition on the March 4 episode. Dexter performs a terrific rendition of Randy Houser’s “Like A Cowboy.” Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend turn their chairs around at the same time, followed by Adam Levine. They all want Dexter on their team. Kelly, John, and Adam all try to convince Dexter not to pick Blake because they want him so badly!

3. He was forced to leave the American Idol tour in 2014 for health reasons. Dexter contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever after being bitten by a tick on a hunting trip, according to TV Guide.

4. He loves to hunt. Dexter has posted several photos on his Instagram page of his various hunting trips. He also brings his two adorable dogs along for trips!

🚨 This INCREDIBLE country artist has all four Coaches fighting it out. 🚨 Find out if @BlakeShelton walks away with this 4-chair turn MONDAY 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/vqBoeUO25l — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 1, 2019

5. He’s already released his first single. Dexter dropped “Dream About Me” in March 2015. He performed an original song during his run on American Idol. Maybe he’ll do the same on The Voice!