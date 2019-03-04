Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show In Tears & Explains How Sick She Really Was: It Really ‘Screwed’ Me

She’s back! Wendy Williams has officially returned to the purple chair on her hit daytime talk show after a 6-week hiatus due. As the show kicked off, she emotionally revealed just how sick she really was.

Back like she never left! Daytime’s loudest voice, Wendy Williams, 54, returned to her set in New York on March 4 after taking time off to focus on her health. Wendy was diagnosed with Graves disease last year after she fainted during a live televised show on October 31. The host also suffered a fractured shoulder before she took a health-advised hiatus, announced on January 18, following the show’s holiday break, however, despite being out of the talk show game for over one month, Wendy stepped back onto the stage and sat in her purple chair like she’d never left.

The host was greeted with loud applause and cheers as she kicked off her show with an emotional “thank you” to her loyal Wendy watchers. Wendy was sure to make a grand entrance, sporting new, shorter hair and the crowd lost their minds as she kicked off the show! At one point, Wendy even teared up as her loyal fans chanted her name. Of course, everyone wanted to know what really went down in Wendy’s 6-week absence, and the talk show host had some answers. Wendy revealed that her thyroid issues were to blame for the lengthy hiatus. “It can really screw you over,” she told the audience. Wendy went on to say that she had to undergo a series of MRIs and CAT Scans, but praised her doctors for bringing her to a healthy place. “I’m doing swell!” she enthusiastically said. Plus, Wendy admitted she had been in need of a little break. “I just wanted to take some time for myself,” she said, sounding grateful for the break.

Wendy looked refreshed, happy and healthy on her big day back at work. It was evident that her health had improved by her glowing skin, and her chic new bob. Viewers knew the day Wendy would be back after a press release on February 21 stated that she would return on March 4. “Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show,” the release read in part, before it thanked those who stepped in to host the show during Wendy’s absence.

After repeat episodes aired during the week of January 21, the show then produced new, original episodes with a variety of hosts including Don Lemon, Heather McDonald, Ashleigh Banfield, Ali Wentworth and Mario Cantone. Friends of Wendy’s, Nick Cannon, Jason Biggs, Sherri Shepherd and Jerry O’Connell, all hosted individual episodes.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed through 2020, despite the host’s continued health issues and subsequent hiatus. The network has stood behind Wendy throughout her health complications, and evidently plans to moving forward. Welcome back, Wendy!