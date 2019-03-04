Wendy Williams Addresses Divorce Rumors On Show Return: Marriage Is ‘Not Easy’

Wendy is back & honest as ever! After divorce rumors surfaced surrounding the talk show host’s marriage, Wendy revealed what’s really going on during her big return show on March 4.

We missed you, Wendy! The leading lady of daytime TV made her return on March 4, and , Wendy Williams, 54, used her first show in 6 weeks to address those nasty divorce rumors surrounding her relationship. Apparently, Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are doing A-okay! “I’m still wearing my ring,” told her audience, putting those rumors to rest. The talk show host even credited her husband for being a big part of her return, and for supporting her through health issues. It’s not a big deal for Kevin to come with me to doctor appointments,” she told the audience. “We were spending time as a family,” she added.

Wendy went on to gush about her hubby and the loving relationship they still share. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with someone 28 years, married 25 years…we know each other. He’s my best friend,” she told her audience. The talk show host then shared a sweet throwback memory with Kevin, which instantly melted the crowd! “Let me show you who I fell in love with, and who he fell in love with,” she said as she shared the pic. “I’m still very much in love with my husband. Marriage ebbs and flows, they are not easy, but don’t ask me about mine until this is gone,” she said while pointing to her sparkling ring. “It ain’t going anywhere.”

In addition to putting divorce rumors to rest, Wendy got honest about just how sick she was during her 6-week hiatus. She revealed that her thyroid issues were to blame for her absence. “It can really screw you over,” she told the audience. Wendy went on to say that she had to undergo a series of MRIs and CAT Scans, but praised her doctors for bringing her to a healthy place. “I’m doing swell!” she said with a big smile on her face. Of course, Wendy is a fighter, and she even revealed that she’s been going to the gym for two hours a day despite being sick.

It’s nice to see the spitfire TV host back in her purple chair as she should be! With her chic new bob, and endless jokes, it looks like Wendy is in good spirits for her big return. Plus, we’re happy to hear that her hubby was right by her side the whole way through.