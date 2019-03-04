Vans Sneakers Go Viral As People Find The Shoes Will Always Land Upright When You Throw Them

Someone better tell ‘Damn Daniel.’ The #VansChallenge has sneakerheads everywhere tossing their kicks, as they watch in amazement as the iconic shoe always lands upright!

“Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your Vans they will land facing up?” asked Twitter user @Ibelievthehype tweeted on March 2. Two days and 64k retweets later, everyone is trying the #VansChallenge. The shoe – beloved by skaters, mall punks, and people with feet too wide for Converse All-Stars – seemingly always lands right-side-up when you toss them. After witnessing the first video, the #VansChallenge took off, as everyone started chucking their Vans…to surprising results.

“What kind of wizardry is this?” tweeted one startled user, and the response was echoed by many who tried the #VansChallenge themselves. “I had to explain to my mom why I was throwing all my Van’s on the floor at 12AM.” “Okay so Van’s always landing right side up is a thing. I’d like to think this is a feature tho #vans #VansChallenge” “Not gonna lie that #VansChallenge shit really had me bugging 😮 Didn’t think it’ll actually work.” However…not every #VansChallenge was successful.

“I think mine are broken,” @ripwaterdog tweeted, while others found that sometimes, their shoes landed sideways. “I would like a refund please,” @meh_erin added. Of course, there had to be one of those people who had to ruin the stupid fun of the moment. “The world is filled with babbling idiots,” one user tweeted “The bottom of the shoe is the heaviest part meaning that they will most likely fall face up, it’s how gravity works. I swear some of you didn’t go to school. #VansChallenge” Or people were having a bit of harmless fun for a hot minute on the Internet? Like, dude – chill.

Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H — lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019

So people are testing to see if their pair of Vans can land on their feet 🦶🏾so I did my own testing of that idea combined with the skills of bottle flipping. 🥤#VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/BBX43Kju2j — 🛰👩🏾‍🚀Alex•ish🚀🛸 (@OnyxScholar21) March 4, 2019

Speaking of Viral Vans moments, remember “Damn Daniel?” In 2016, a series of Snapchats featuring Daniel Lara were compiled by his friend – and fellow Riverside Polytechnic High School student – Josh Holz. “Damn, Daniel,” Josh is heard saying, before he said the immortal line: “Damn, Daniel! Back at it again with the white Vans.” For months, it felt like these two teenagers had taken over the Internet.

They went on Ellen, received a lifetimes supply of Vans (that they donated to charity, according to The Verge), appeared in a Weezer video and got a shoutout from Jay-Z on a Pusha T song. It wasn’t all just fun – as their accounts were hacked and Josh was swatted. While their fifteen minutes of fame seem to run out in the fall of 2016, Daniel and Josh remain friends. The two even attended a Ralph Breaks The Internet premiere together in Nov. 2018. Damn, indeed.