Travis Scott Gushes Over ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner Onstage After Report Claimed She Feared He Cheated

Amid allegations that he pulled a Tristan Thompson on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott closed out his MSG concert by giving love to the woman who matters most to him – his ‘wifey.’

“I love y’all, NYC,” Travis Scott, 26, said during the closing moments of his March 2 concert at Madison Square Garden. It was his first show since canceling a Feb. 28 performance in Buffalo due to illness (though reports claimed he bailed because Kylie Jenner, 21, accused him of cheating on her.) After dazzling the New York crowd with “Sicko Mode,” Travis – in a video obtained by TMZ – offered a message to all his fans. “I love y’all. Thank y’all for coming out. Astroworld. I love ya, wifey! We out!” While he never addressed the allegations directly, TMZ reports that he did say “remember to keep your family first” during the concert.

In the wake of Khloe Kardashian, 34, cutting out Tristan Thompson, 27, over his alleged infidelity, it seems everyone’s just a little extra suspicious of Travis. When Travis canceled his Buffalo show just hours before he was supposed to go on stage, TMZ reported that Kylie “found evidence” and accused him of cheating on her. Travis’s rep denied the allegations, saying the reason he “stayed home from his show…was very much because of illness.” Despite this, it seemed La Flame couldn’t take the heat of fans flooding his social media with accusations, as he deleted his Instagram account in the wake of this scandal.

It’s funny that Travis’s nickname is La Flame because he’s hot over these cheating accusations. While he was cool, calm and collected while performing at Madison Square Garden, behind the scenes is a different matter. Travis, a source close to the rapper, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he’s “furious” with these cheating reports. He wants to know who in his crew is “betraying him and wants to tear his family apart” as he would never, ever “hurt the girl he loves.”

As for Kylie’s take on this? She’s unsure what to think. After having her BFF, Jordyn Woods, 21, break her heart by allegedly getting involved with Tristan, Kylie’s world was rocked again with these allegations. “Kylie is feeling hurt and confused” by the cheating reports, a source close to the KUWTK star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Since she’s grown up in the public eye, she knows what it’s like to be the subject of outlandish rumors, so she “emphasized” with Travis’s anger over this. She’s “just processing everything right now,” and is telling everyone “she still needs to do more homework on the entire situation.”