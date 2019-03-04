‘The Bachelor’s Colton Hints At A Happy Ending After ‘Difficult’ Season: I’m ‘Proud’ Of Decisions I’ve Made

As ‘The Bachelor’ winds down, we caught up with Colton Underwood EXCLUSIVELY to get his take on season 23 and he told us that, while things were ‘difficult’ at times, he’s ‘proud’ of his final decision.

A LOT went down for Colton Underwood on this season of The Bachelor, but he looks back on the crazy experience in a very positive way. “I think it will definitely be something that I can look back at and be proud of who I am and the decisions I made,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of the Women Tell All special. With just two episodes left of the show, fans are anxiously waiting to find out how season 23 end, and Colton confirmed in our interview that the reaction from viewers is definitely “going to be interesting.”

The 27-year-old previously told us EXCLUSIVELY that this season is “different” and “unique” compared to what we’ve seen before, and fans are anticipating a super shocking ending. Regardless of the public’s response, though, Colton is confident in the way he handled things. “I am very comfortable in who I am and the decisions that I made and the man that I am,” he explained. “And, though I do care about a reputation or perspective with people and what they think of me, it honestly doesn’t matter at the end of the day — as long as I’m confident in who I am.”

Colton admitted that he went through a lot of “ups and downs” while filming his season, and revealed that it’s been “challenging, hard and difficult” to watch back. “Just because I was The Bachelor doesn’t make me invincible to a breakup or heartbreak,” he said. “I think that is one thing that people have to realize.”

Three contestants — Heather, Elyse and Sydney — left Colton’s season on their own accord, and those decisions all left him very upset. However, he’s left with three women now, and he seems to care deeply for all of them. During the show’s March 4 episode, Colton will have the option to head to the Fantasy Suite with any or all three of his remaining ladies: Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin and Cassie Randolph. Considering he’s a virgin, this is the episode we’ve all been waiting for!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. This week, there will also be an episode on Tues. March 5, as Colton and all the women he dumped on the show come together for a tell-all reunion special!