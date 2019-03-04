‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle Needs Emergency Surgery After Crying She’s ‘In Pain’

Oh no! Jenelle Evans needed emergency surgery during the March 4 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, after she told her producer that it felt like ‘someone punched my face.’ Find out what happened, here!

At the start of the March 4 episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans revealed that her court date with Nathan was pushed back for a few months. And then, she told her producer, Kristen, that she wouldn’t be able to film very much. And this time, it had nothing to do with David Eason. While wearing a hoodie and sunglasses, Jenelle revealed, “My sinuses hurt. I got a blocked left sinus, so now it feels like someone punched my face, punched my eyes, punched my forehead. I’m so sick of it … I’m in pain. My face hurts so bad.” Jenelle also looked like she was on the verge of crying, and Kristen acknowledged that Jenelle was shaking, so they both thought it was best for Jenelle to go home and rest before seeing her doctor later that day. And once they parted ways, words on the screen told viewers that Jenelle later required emergency sinus surgery, however, we don’t yet know how the surgery went.

Meanwhile, Briana confronted Luis in New York, while visiting John, as she had gone ahead and filed for child support and wanted him to know about it. But he didn’t seem upset at all. He told Briana that he respected her decision given the fact that he had fallen behind on helping her pay for Stella‘s daycare. And when she asked him why he hadn’t asked for a photo or an update on their daughter, he just said that he always felt like he was bothering her. It seemed like an odd excuse to us, but at least Briana didn’t have a hard time during her meeting with him.

Kailyn and Jo also came face-to-face for the first time since he filed for child support, when they both attended Isaac‘s basketball tryouts. They didn’t say a single word to each other, so things were pretty awkward. While they didn’t seem to care, Jo’s wife, Vee, realized this behavior could affect Isaac in the long run so she texted Kailyn and explained that she didn’t agree with what Jo was doing about child support. Vee wanted Kailyn to know that it was something she put Jo up to and that she hopes they can work things out for the sake of Isaac. But Kailyn still seems really upset with Jo so that may take some time.

Later, Leah told Jeremy he needs to spend more time with Addie and he somewhat agreed. He said he was sick for a bit, but if he’s home, he’s willing to take her home with him more regularly. And Chelsea talked to Cole more about the possibility of him adopting Aubree after Adam skipped yet another potential visit with his daughter.