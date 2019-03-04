Shannen Doherty Reacts To Luke Perry’s Death: ‘I Am In Shock & Heartbroken’

Following the tragic passing of Luke Perry on March 4, his long-time friend and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-star, Shannen Doherty, mourned his death with a heartbreaking statement.

Like many fans and celebrities, Shannen Doherty, 47, is mourning the death of actor Luke Perry. Shannen released a heartfelt statement to PEOPLE on March 4, hours after he passed away, following a “massive” stroke. The message for her beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star was heartbreaking, to say the least. “I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind,” she said in honor of her former onscreen flame.

She then continued, “Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained in tact. There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives. I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second. Luke loved his family. He raved about his kids and how proud he was of them. He showed me videos of them often. They were his heart and for him, his biggest accomplishment. A couple of weeks ago in February, Luke and I met up for lunch. He chose the restaurant based on who would allow his dog. I walked in and there he was, smiling, with his dog Penny and her bed under the booth, happy as can be. I will never forget — and will miss — Luke looking at me with that smile of his saying … Shan.”

It was just one day before the actor’s death that Shannen spoke out on her love for her former co-star. “I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying,” the star told Entertainment Tonight on March 3. “But I love him and he knows I love him, and I’m in contact … It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan,” she said, referencing his famous 90210 character. Shannen tried to remain positive, adding: “He’s gonna — everybody just keep positive, wonderful thoughts, and that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Luke passed away on March 4 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. He was just 52 years old. The sad news came after Luke was hospitalized after he reportedly suffered a massive stroke on Feb. 27. At the time, his reps said that doctors had sedated Luke following his stroke in hopes of giving his brain a “fighting chance” to recover from the trauma. But a rep for the actor has confirmed the news of his passing on Monday morning.

Most recently, Luke had been starring on the hit show Riverdale, alongside the likes of Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, and Cole Sprouse. Luke held the role of Frederick “Fred” Andrews, the dad of Archie Andrews. Of course, many will remember Luke for his breakout role came in the Fox teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210. They may have shared a platonic friendship in real life, but fans will remember that Shannen played Luke’s love interest on the series. Luke was cast in the role of Dylan McKay, a teen heartthrob that had everyone in the ’90s swooning. Shannen portrayed Brenda Walsh, who served as the female lead of the show for the first four seasons. Our hearts go out to all of Luke’s friends and family as they mourn his passing.