‘Riverdale’ Cast Members Mourn Luke Perry’s Tragic Death: Marisol Nichols & More

The ‘Riverdale’ family is mourning the devastating loss of Luke Perry, who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. The cast posted the most heartfelt messages about their beloved co-star.

Riverdale has lost one of its most adored stars. Luke Perry died on March 4 just days after being hospitalized for a stroke. He was just 52 years old. His Riverdale co-stars are heartbroken over the loss of Luke, who played Fred Andrews, a.k.a. Archie Andrews’s dad, on the hit CW series. Shortly after the devastating news broke, his Riverdale co-stars posted messages on Instagram and Twitter mourning his sudden death. “I don’t have any words now. Maybe I will later,” Marisol Nichols, 45, who plays Hermione Lodge on Riverdale, captioned an Instagram photo. Molly Ringwald, 51, who plays Fred’s wife, Mary Andrews, tweeted: “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”

The actor died less than a week after he was hospitalized on Feb. 27 following a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. He was surrounded by his family and friends when he passed. While he was still hospitalized, his Riverdale family sent their love to him in sweet messages on social media. “Thinking of you, Luke,” Lili Reinhart, 22, captioned her initial Instagram post about Luke. “And praying for your safe recovery.” Cole Sprouse, 26, also posted an Instagram photo of Luke and wrote, “Love you bud.”

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Luke had been a series regular on Riverdale since it premiered in 2017. Riverdale currently airs Wednesdays on The CW and is still filming season 3. Luke had already wrapped production on the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in which he played the character of Scott Lancer. He rose to fame playing Dylan McKay alongside Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the 1990s. Luke’s legacy will never be forgotten. Luke is survived by his children, Jack and Sophie Perry, his fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, and sister Amy Coder. He will be so missed.