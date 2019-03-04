Kandi Burruss & More ‘RHOA’ Stars Send Love To Marlo Hampton After Her Brother Tragically Dies

Marlo Hampton’s younger brother shockingly died after suffering a traumatic brain injury, but her ‘RHOA’ co-stars sent her sweet messages of support.

How heartbreaking: the little brother of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Marlo Hampton, 43, has died. However, through hard times, Marlo appears to have one hell of a support system. After Marlo shared an in memoriam post of her late sibling, Curtis, the comments flooded with messages of support from fellow celebs. Her co-star Kandi Burruss, 42, was one of the first to send love her way. “I’m so sorry for your loss!” the reality star wrote in the comments of Marlo’s March 3 Instagram post.

According to Marlo, her little brother had suffered a “traumatic brain injury” leading up to his death, and said that doctors did everything they could to try to save him. After his passing, the supportive comments kept on rolling in, and Marlo was showered in social media love. “My deepest condolences to you & your family Marlo. Here for you,” Cynthia Bailey, 52, wrote below Marlo’s tribute post. “Marlo I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your brother. You have my deepest condolences. Praying for you and your family’s strength during this difficult time,” Shamari DeVoe wrote in a comment of her own. Marlo was more than grateful for the show of support. “Thank you to all my family, friends and #theHamptons for all your love and prayers,” she said in one part of her Instagram message.

Marlo went on to share a loving comment of her own. In her Instagram post, which included a slideshow of two photos of Curtis, she detailed their relationship. Curtis I ❤️ you more than words could ever say, we shared a bond that cannot be explained. Don’t worry about me, your big sis is going to turn up Memphis style for you “Mannnnn.” I’m going to listen to T- Pain, Goodie Mob, DMX, 8Ball & MJG and drink an Olde English 800 Curtis style, even though you know I don’t like beer! I just want to feel close to you. Save me a blinged out bed, pillow, cloud or something next to you in heaven Curtis. I will miss you so so much. 🙏🏾🙏🏾” she wrote alongside the photos.

We are so sorry to hear of Marlo’s loss, but it’s nice to see her co-stars show so much loving support. We’re keeping Marlo and her family in our thoughts during this tough time.