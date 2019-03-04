NeNe Leakes Defends Her Wild Reaction To Kandi & Porsha Going Into Her Closet On ‘WWHL’

Yikes! NeNe Leakes completely lost it on her ‘RHOA’ co-stars in their March 3 episode, but she had her reasons! Watch the star explain why she was so furious at them.

Things got a little out of control between NeNe Leakes, 51, and her co-stars Kandi Burruss, 42, and Porsha Williams, 37, during their March 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it was all because Nene caught them snooping through her closet! Now, Nene is defending her visceral reaction that night. Apparently, she has no regrets about going ballistic on the two ladies. “How are you gonna overreact in your own home?” she said to Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. “If I tell you to visit me and ‘sit right there,’ you need to sit right there. You don’t have the right to go through my house and open up my doors, and go through my closets, my pantries, none of that. You would feel disrespected,” she adamantly said to the talk show host.

That wasn’t all NeNe had to say. The reality star went on to defend her actions and went on a vicious tirade against both stars. “The one thing these girls have? They are disrespecting each other’s homes when they go to visit them,” she said. “Sheree’s house was disrespected. Kenya’s house was disrespected. When you come to my house, you’re not going to disrespect my home. So, they were not in the right!” she continued. “How are you going to be on anybody’s side except the owner of the house?” she said to Andy at one point in the chat.

Andy listened intently as NeNe shared her side of the story, but he was quick to point out that many fans were NOT taking her side. When 82% of his audience on Watch What Happens Live actually sided with Kandi/Porsha, NeNe got even angrier. “I don’t give a damn about this poll,” she told Andy. “How are you gonna be on their side? They didn’t have the right to walk in my house and do whatever they wanted to do. So f**k your poll.” Damn, tell us how you really feel!

Watch NeNe defend herself above. Her closet freakout may have gotten a little out of hand, but we feel you girl! If we had that many designer shoes, we’d be a little obsessive too.