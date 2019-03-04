Paulina Gretzky Soaks In A Bubble Bath & Dustin Johnson Raves Over The Sexy Pic: ‘I’m Lucky’

Dustin Johnson knows he’s a lucky man to be in a relationship with Paulina Gretzky — and he let her know it by leaving a flirty comment on her sexy new Instagram pic!

Paulina Gretzky took to Instagram on March 1 to share a sexy pic from a recent photo shoot. In the photo, Paulina is totally naked and soaking in a bubble bath, with the foam covering her bare body. She wears nothing but a towel on her head and gorgeous diamond necklace around her neck, and she looks stunning as she gazes into the distance for some candid pics. The picture garnered hundreds of thousands of ‘likes,’ and Paulina’s fiance, Dustin Johnson, was one person who took notice. “Damn I’m lucky,” he commented on the pic. Indeed! CLICK HERE TO SEE PAULINA’S SEXY NEW PIC!

Things are clearly going well for Paulina and Dustin, although just six months ago, that wasn’t the case. The two sparked rumors of a breakup after she deleted ALL the pictures of them together from her Instagram. Reports quickly surfaced that Dustin had cheated on Paulina, and before long, he took to Twitter to address the situation. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs,” he wrote. “But most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

By the end of the month, Paulina was with Dustin in Paris, where he was competing in the Ryder Cup, and the joint appearance put speculation of a split to an end. The two have been seen together several times in the months since, proving that things are going well in their relationship.

Paulina and Dustin got engaged in Aug. 2013. Their first son, Tatum, was born in Jan. 2015, followed by a second son, River, in June 2017.