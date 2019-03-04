See Pic
Hollywood Life

Paulina Gretzky Soaks In A Bubble Bath & Dustin Johnson Raves Over The Sexy Pic: ‘I’m Lucky’

dustin johnson paulina gretzky
Alastair Grant/AP/REX/Shuttersto
Dustin Johnson of the US, left, walks with his partner Paulina Gretzky on 16th green at the end of a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, . Johnson and Fowler won 4 and 2 over Europe's Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn OlesenRyder Cup Golf, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - 28 Sep 2018
Dustin Johnson of USA gets a kiss from Partner Paulina Gretzky after he won his match on the 16th hole Ryder Cup 2018, Day One, Morning Fourballs, Golf, Le Golf National, Paris, France - 28 Sep 2018
Dustin Johnson of USA gets a kiss from Partner Paulina Gretzky after he won his match on the 16th hole Ryder Cup 2018, Day One, Morning Fourballs, Golf, Le Golf National, Paris, France - 28 Sep 2018
Paulina Gretzky Family Pictures View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Senior Editor

Dustin Johnson knows he’s a lucky man to be in a relationship with Paulina Gretzky — and he let her know it by leaving a flirty comment on her sexy new Instagram pic!

Paulina Gretzky took to Instagram on March 1 to share a sexy pic from a recent photo shoot. In the photo, Paulina is totally naked and soaking in a bubble bath, with the foam covering her bare body. She wears nothing but a towel on her head and gorgeous diamond necklace around her neck, and she looks stunning as she gazes into the distance for some candid pics. The picture garnered hundreds of thousands of ‘likes,’ and Paulina’s fiance, Dustin Johnson, was one person who took notice. “Damn I’m lucky,” he commented on the pic. Indeed! CLICK HERE TO SEE PAULINA’S SEXY NEW PIC!

Things are clearly going well for Paulina and Dustin, although just six months ago, that wasn’t the case. The two sparked rumors of a breakup after she deleted ALL the pictures of them together from her Instagram. Reports quickly surfaced that Dustin had cheated on Paulina, and before long, he took to Twitter to address the situation. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs,” he wrote. “But most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

By the end of the month, Paulina was with Dustin in Paris, where he was competing in the Ryder Cup, and the joint appearance put speculation of a split to an end. The two have been seen together several times in the months since, proving that things are going well in their relationship.

Paulina and Dustin got engaged in Aug. 2013. Their first son, Tatum, was born in Jan. 2015, followed by a second son, River, in June 2017.