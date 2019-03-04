Paris Jackson Does ‘Risky Business’ Dance In T-Shirt As Dad’s Fans Rage Over ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc

Paris Jackson is letting her inner goofball show by doing the Tom Cruise ‘Risky Business’ pantless dance. We’ve got the adorable video while the debate over the doc about her dad ‘Leaving Neverland’ continues.

Well this is one way to ignore the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland about Michael Jackson‘s alleged sexual abuse of two young boys. The late singer’s daughter Paris is just out there living her best life and having a blast recreating an iconic movie scene. The 20-year-old and what appears to be boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in a wig took on Tom Cruise‘s Risky Business dance to Bob Seger‘s “Old Time Rock n Roll,” where his character dances in just a long sleeve shirt , dark shades, tightie whities and socks. In the 1983 movie, Tom slides into frame on a hardwood floor then bursts into dance, which Paris recreates with total joy.

In the March 4 video posted to her Instagram stories, Gabriel — or whoever the wigged man is — has Tom’s actual long-sleeved shirt with no pants look completely on point, while the model has on an oversized tie-dyed tee that has the wording “Don’t even trip” on the front. She begins shaking her shoulders and dancing along as soon as Bob’s voice comes on. All that’s missing is the candlestick the actor used as a pretend microphone to sing along to the tune in the classic movie scene.

The fun video come one day after HBO aired Leaving Neverland. The documentary that debuted during the Sundance Film Festival focused on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who go into great detail about how the late King of Pop allegedly sexually abused them when they were young boys. It was so powerful that the Washington Post‘s pop music critic Chris Richards wrote that after watching the harrowing film, “Every Michael Jackson song sounds different today,” in a perspective piece, adding “There’s always been so much good to hear in this music, and now there’s evil, too.”

When HBO aired the documentary on March 3, the Twittersphere was ablaze talking about it. Rosie O’Donnell tweeted to Wade and James, “i believe u.” Teen Mom Executive Producer Morgan J. Freeman tweeted “After watching all 4 hours of #LeavingNeverland and looking back at both trials, it’s clear to me that Michael Jackson was a pedophile.” One person added “I’ve always been a huge Michael Jackson fan, but after watching Part One of #LeavingNeverland it’s going to be hard for me to listen to his music again.”

Still there were a ton of MJ’s fans who called the men’s accusations lies and firmly stood behind the singer. One wrote “Why are these proven liars, totally unchecked, allowed to wreak damage to the reputation of a proven innocent person?” while a fan named Simmona tweeted her worry for Paris and her brothers, writing, “People are so concerned about kids during this whole #LeavingNeverland scandal but why is everybody forgetting Michael’s kids? Stay strong @ParisJackson @princemjjjaxon & Blanket. #MJfam is with you.”