Offset & Cardi B Pack On The PDA & Look Loved Up During Romantic Getaway

Nothing marks a successful reunion like twerking in your SO’s face! Cardi B did just that and more as she and Offset whisked away to Cabo for a romantic getaway.

While sailing the seas, Offset, 27, got to hold the prized booty in his hands — Cardi B’s, that is! The reunited couple jetted off to Cabo on March 3, and took their love fest from the rose petal-laden hotel room to the yacht the next day! Offset wants the world to know he’s back in Cardi’s good graces, as he shared multiple videos showing off his wife’s booty shaking skills as she twerked on the deck, the yacht bed, right up in his face (yes, really), and — the climax — on his lap! For the latter, Offset even spanked and squeezed her butt. It looks like he gave Cardi’s new track “Please Me” a listen.

It also looks like the Migos member made a good call by leaving a trail of roses and candles to their hotel bedroom the night prior. “Damn! He wants me to suck his d**k for hours today. Well, let me start getting drunk,” Cardi had said while filming the romantic gesture. She kept up the spirited attitude for their yacht party below, as the “Money” rapper also featured Offset on her Instagram Story! Granted, it was a bit less NSFW, as she filmed her husband dozing off in her bosom while they cruised the waters. Butt grabbing and twerking while dolphin watching — it’s a modern day romance!

Ever since Offset celebrated Cardi’s win for “Best Rap Album” on stage with her at the 2019 Grammys on Feb. 10, Cardi has been showering her once estranged husband with love. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together quietly since Grammys. Cardi knows that the kind of love she has with Offset is one in a million and she wants to make this work,” a source close to the couple had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels he’s doing everything to show her that — by spending more time with her and Kulture [Kiari Cephus] and putting them first.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B and Offset have visited Mexico in recent months, as Cardi shared a rare family photo of her, Offset and their toddler in Punta Cana when Kulture was just three months old! Cardi and Offset’s daughter is now seven months old, and after the four months that have since passed, our source said the parents have “never been happier.”