‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Preview: LiLo Enjoys Spa Day With Nico Tortorella 5 Yrs. After His ‘Proposal’

Lindsay Lohan gets a visit from an old friend, Nico Tortorella, on this week’s episode of ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of their reunion! Watch here.

During the March 4 episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Lindsay Lohan will get to take a break from running her Mykonos club to spend time with a longtime friend, Nico Tortorella. Nico visits the club as a VIP guest during the episode, but he and Lindsay also get some downtime together, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of their time together. “We’ve known each other a really long time and it’s important that we maintain our friendship,” Lindsay explains. “I think we’ve succeeded at that really well.”

Lindsay and Nico’s close relationship is evident as she takes him to try Cryotherapy for the first time, and she cracks up as he struggles to handle the freezing cold temperatures. “I don’t think Nico really needed to do it,” she admits. “But I thought it would be funny to make him do it. Because you always love to torture someone you love for no reason…but in a healthy way!”

The friendship between Lindsay and Nico made major headlines back in 2013, when she posted an Instagram of him down on one knee with the caption, “My first proposal.” The two were never actually engaged, but they were super close. In another previously-released clip for Lohan Beach Club, Lindsay explained she has a “brother and sister” relationship with the Younger star. These days, Nico is married to Bethany Meyers.

We’ll see what else happens during Nico’s visit to the Beach Club when the full episode airs on March 4 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV. Plus, of course, there’s likely to be plenty of drama mixed in thanks to the VIP hosts working for Lindsay, as usual!