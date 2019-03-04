Miley Cyrus Reveals That Her 1st Kiss Was With ‘A Girl In Middle School’: ‘No One Could Understand’

Miley Cyrus told RuPaul & co-host Michelle Visage on his podcast that her first kiss was with a girl in middle school!

While appearing on the RuPaul: What’s the Tea with Michelle Visage podcast, Miley Cyrus, 26, opened up about how her first kiss was with a girl in middle school. “When I was a kid growing up, being from the South, and my first experience, my first kiss was with a girl in middle school,” the married singer, who identifies as queer, revealed. “And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that.”

“So I had that relationship. And I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends,” she added, talking about her time on the show Hannah Montana. “No one would really say that, so that was always really important to me. To find what mattered to me.” Miley married her longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, 29, on Dec. 24, 2018, and she opened up about how just because she’s in a heterosexual relationship, doesn’t mean she’s not queer. “[B]ut, I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned,” she told Vanity Fair’s Zach Baron. “I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be f***ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”

“A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” Miley added. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation—I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Meanwhile, Liam recently opened up about how he nearly never met Miley. “Originally, they cast another kid [in The Last Song] and it didn’t work out with him,” Liam admitted on the TODAY show on Feb. 16. “It’s weird how it all kind of comes together. And then, 10 years later, I’m here, married.” Miley and Liam secretly tied the knot in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by family and close friends.