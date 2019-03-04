Melissa Gorga ‘Barely Speaking’ To Teresa Giudice Over Friendship With Danielle Staub

Teresa Giudice & her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga’s friendship has turned icier than ever, a source close to the ‘RHONJ’ stars told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Teresa Giudice, 46, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 39, have not been on the best of terms, particularly since Teresa’s sick father Giacinto Gorga moved in with her after her mother Antonia Gorga passed away. Now, a source close to the RHONJ stars told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the tension between the two has been slowly rising even more since Teresa and Danielle Staub, 56, have struck up a friendship. “There has been a lot of tension brewing between the Gorgas and Teresa again quietly for a while,” our source told us after the tense Feb. 27 reunion episode where both Melissa and Teresa admitted that they were unsure they’d be friends if they weren’t related. “Teresa just let it go at the reunion, and Melissa was and still is really taken back. Melissa doesn’t understand why Teresa had to publicly get so mad at her, but you could see for months leading up to it that they weren’t really close anymore, and there were issues brewing. Right now, they aren’t really close and that makes all parties involved really sad.”

When it comes down to it, Teresa was upset with her brother Joe for not spending time with their father, and then Melissa got caught in the middle, which is another reason why the peace that was struck between Teresa and Melissa in Season 8 fell apart. “At one point, Teresa was really upset because of Joe and him not being there enough for their father,” our source went on to say. “Joe truly felt like he was doing everything he could, but he’s got a million businesses and his own family he was struggling to juggle it all, and Teresa wasn’t seeing that and Melissa got caught up in the middle of all of it. Teresa has trouble letting things go, but they’ve moved on from that as much as they can. But now though, it’s the Danielle angle that has the family fighting. Teresa becoming so close with Danielle has created a lot of tension among not only the family, but the entire RHONJ cast. Melissa doesn’t get it and doesn’t get why Teresa is so close with Danielle.” HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo and reps for Giudice and the Gorgas for comment.

And while Melissa doesn’t approve of Danielle, who reportedly just delayed her wedding to Oliver Maier days after he popped the question, Teresa is pissed that people are judging her friendship with her. “It upsets and angers Teresa that Melissa and the cast won’t let her be friends with whomever she wants,” our source continued. “They all feel like Danielle is drama and trouble. It makes her question what she’s thinking. It’s a big deal for Melissa and Joe will always stick by Melissa, which upsets Teresa. The family is not on the best of terms right now and are barely speaking over how it all.”